GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy and suspect in the Sunday night officer-involved shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 10:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to home burglary in the 700 block of West Access Road off of Farm-to-Market 2087.

Once deputies arrived, they learned that the homeowner had shot the burglar. The suspect identified as Dewayne Morgan age 37 of Tatum, ran from deputies. That's when Deputy Logan Joines deployed a Taser that was not effective, the sheriff said.

Morgan continued to run leading Deputy Joines on a foot pursuit across Interstate 20.

Once Deputy Joines caught up to Morgan, the two engaged in "a violent encounter," forcing Joines to fire.

Morgan was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Deputy Joines was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center and later released.

Officials say Morgan has multiple arrests and a history of violent behavior.

More details will follow once more becomes available.