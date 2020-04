GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead late Tuesday night.

According to the GCSO, officials received a report of a shooting, around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 1800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2751. When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people dead.

Authorities say the bodies were sent for autopsy and more information will be released as it becomes available.