The scam involves a victim receiving a call saying they've missed jury duty and trying to get them to pay a citation.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is making residents aware of a phone scam that has been occurring recently.

These scammers are calling and representing themselves as Chief Deputy Jeff Callaway and stating people have missed jury duty, trying to get the person to pay a citation.