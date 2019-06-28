LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The man accused of robbing a bank in the Sabine-area in June is also believed to have robbed another bank in Hays County near San Antonio.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, the robbery in June took place at the First National Bank of Hughes Springs off Farm-to-Market Road 1252. Officials were notified of the incident around 9:10 a.m.

"If you recognize anything about this individual, we know he was wearing a mask so that makes it a little hard, but if you recognize anything about him a build the way the stance is, please call the Gregg's County Sheriff Office. Help us bring this to a quick resolution," said Tubb.

According to Lt. Tubb, the robber was a white man who stands approximately six-feet tall. He was wearing jeans and a light-colored denim jacket over a dark-colored hoodie. He was also wearing a dark-colored hat with writing on the front, mechanic-style gloves and light-colored shoes.

Officials say he was armed and carrying a black bag with a white stripe.

To help locate the culprit, K-9's were brought in to help in addition to the FBI. However, at this time, they have not found him.

"We are still actively searching for this individual. We're not going to stop looking for this person until we're able to bring them into custody to answer for this crime," said Tubb.

The subject, who has not been identified, is believed to have robbed a Wimberley bank in Hay County on June 20, according to our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.

This is the second time in two years this particular bank has been targeted. On April 21 2017, Hector Camargo robbed the bank and was arrested shortly after. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for that robbery and the robberies of two more Gregg County-area banks

