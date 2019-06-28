SABINE, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's is investigating a Friday morning robbery at a Sabine-area bank.

According to Lt. Josh Tubb, the robbery took place at the First National Bank of Hughes Springs off Farm-to-Market Road 1252. Officials were notified of the incident around 9:10 a.m.

According to Lt. Tubb, the robber was a white man who stands approximately six-feet tall. He was wearing jeans and a light-colored denim jacket over a dark-colored hoodie. He was also wearing a dark-colored hat with writing on the front, mechanic-style gloves and light-colored shoes.

Officials say he was armed and carrying a black bag with a white stripe.

This is the second time in two years this particular bank has been targeted. On April 21 2017, Hector Camargo robbed the the bank and was arrested shortly after. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for that robbery and the robberies of two more Gregg County-area banks

CBS19 has a crew on scene and will update this article as more information is made available.