GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a scam trying to force residents to pay a fine for missing jury duty or not paying a warrant.

According to the GCSO, a person will call the potential victim claiming they have unpaid warrants or missed jury duty. The call will tell the resident to buy Green Dot cards to load money onto.

Then the caller will tell the victim to scratch the numbers from the back of the car and give them to the caller.

The number used for the scam is 903-242-8957. Residents are urged to not answer any calls from the number and report it to authorities.

If you have any questions concerning the scam, you are encouraged to call the Gregg County Sheriff's Office at 903-234-3118.