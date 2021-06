According to the sheriff's office, Gracelyn Elaine Lachney was last seen in the Kilgore/Liberty City area.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is seeking help searching for a 13-year-old runaway.

Lachney is 5'6" with a medium build and has dyed black hair. She was last seen in the Kilgore/Liberty City area.