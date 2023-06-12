Gregg County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man with extensive medical history

"Thomas has extensive medical history and requires daily medications for his well-being. We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being," GCSO said.

GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who has an extensive medical history and was last seen this past Friday.

Thomas Fortenberry, 34, was last seen on Oak Brook Drive in Gladewater around 10:30 a.m. Friday. He is 6' tall, weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, has shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing gray basketball-type shorts, black tennis shoes, blue and/or green shirt and glasses. He has a Tasmanian devil tattoo on his back and missing teeth due to recent dental work, according to the sheriff's office.

"Thomas has extensive medical history and requires daily medications for his well-being. We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being," GCSO said.