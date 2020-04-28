GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate the owner of the livestock found in northeast Gregg County.

The cows were found on Mackey Road, near Highway 259 North.

According to the GCSO, the seven cows and one calf were taken to the Longview Livestock Commission.

"These animals may have came from the area of FM 1650 and Nuthatcher Road in Upshur County," the GCSO said in a statement. "The ear tags have Brown Cattle Company written on them."

If you recognize the cattle or the brand in the picture, please contact Lt. Eddie Hope at 903-234-3118 or 903-236-8400.