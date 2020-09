Lila Marie Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 17 at her home in the Easton area.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a runaway teen.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Lila Marie Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 17 at her home in the Easton area.

Lila was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, blue t-shirt and black Adidas sneakers. She is 4'6" tall and weighs about 120 lbs.

Lila is believed to be in the Longview area.