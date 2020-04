GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a runaway.

According to the GCSO, officials are seeking Caiden James Pierce.

He stands 5'11 and weighs 140 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts.

The GCSO did not provide Pierce's age or where he was last seen.

If you have any information on Pierce's whereabouts, please call Investigator Jennifer Nieves at 903-237-2544 or the GCSO at 903-236-8400.