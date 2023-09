The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will use about $760,000 in unused salary funds to purchase five new vehicles and to pay for overtime costs and more.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will use about $760,000 in unused salary funds to purchase five new vehicles and to pay for overtime costs and more.

County commissioners approved the purchase and budget transfers at Monday’s meeting.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Tuesday that the sheriff’s office has 35 employee vacancies, so the unused salary funds account has built up.