Gregg County Sheriff's Office to receive protective shields, dispatch upgrades, more

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said $30,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds set to be used for the purchase of a mobile command vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is set to receive new tactical shields, dispatch service upgrades and more after county commissioners on Thursday approved the purchases.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said $30,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds set to be used for the purchase of a mobile command vehicle were left over after the vehicle came in under budget.

That money now will be used to improve dispatch services at the sheriff's office.