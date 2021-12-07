New Gregg County team aims to improve sex assault response

Gregg County commissioners approved the team and its members this past week in response to Senate Bill 476.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Members of a new Gregg County Sexual Assault Response Team hope it increases prevention and education to prevent assaults as well as improves communication and protocols among law enforcement.

Gregg County commissioners approved the team and its members this past week in response to Senate Bill 476. The new law, authored by state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, calls for the establishment of county Sexual Assault Response Teams and outlines their minimum composition, duties and responsibilities.

The purpose of the team is to aid survivors of sexual assault by improving response and minimizing survivor trauma, according to the bill, with the health and safety of survivors as its priority. Teams are composed of local leaders who have experience in their respective fields relating to law enforcement, mental health services, children’s advocacy, medical services and women’s health.