Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th

General admission this year is $6 per person. Children 3 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are free as well as military personnel with ID.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Fair general manager Billy Clay has been working around the clock.

“It'll be a totally different show from last year," Clay said.

He's been running the fair the past 38 years.

“The little kids will come out the gate with a smile on their face," Clay said. "That’s it. Every year I say I’m going to quit. I’m tired. But, seeing the little kids smile means I did my job.”

The Gregg County Fair began in 1949. This year’s fair will feature 1,575 vendors and 30 rides along with bands, pig racing, and a petting zoo.

Clay is expecting more than 100,000 people to attend.

He said last year had one of their best turnouts after closing during the pandemic in 2020 and this year is set to exceed that growth by at least 15%.

