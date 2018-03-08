GREGG COUNTY — A wildfire in Gregg County is out after burning nearly two acres.

The fire happened at a pine plantation off Ashcroft Lane.

The White Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, White Oak's large brush truck helped stop the spread of the flames from reaching homes and other structures nearby.

The truck is a converted military truck with a large water capacity.

The department purchased the truck with a $20,000 grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

