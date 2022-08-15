Gregg County Sheriff's Office seeking whereabouts of woman missing since July

Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area.

Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and weighs around 140-150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has tattoos covering her arms and, specifically, a tattoo of Winnie the Pooh on her left shoulder.