x
Local News

Gregg County Sheriff's Office seeking whereabouts of woman missing since July

Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman.

According to the GCSO, Britney Nichole Sharrer, 28, was last seen in July at a residence on Private Road 3707 (Fox Creek RV Park) in Kilgore/Gladewater area.

Officials say Sharrer stands approximately 5’4” and weighs around 140-150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has tattoos covering her arms and, specifically, a tattoo of Winnie the Pooh on her left shoulder. 

If you have any information on Sharrer's whereabouts please contact the GCSO at 903-236-8400 and reference case C22-11326.

