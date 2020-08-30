x
Gregg County's budget proposal maintains tax rate, uses $2M from reserves

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the proposed tax rate of 26.25 cents per $100 valuation will generate additional income of about $300,000.
Credit: Gregg County

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County commissioners Monday will consider adopting the same tax rate the county has used since 2012 along with a budget that carries the implications of COVID-19’s effects on the economy.

The votes will follow a public hearing on the proposed budget at 10 a.m. Monday.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the proposed tax rate of 26.25 cents per $100 valuation will generate additional income of about $300,000 compared with the current budget. That’s because the budget shows revenues from property and motor vehicle taxes growing slightly from $24 million to about $24.3 million.