Gregg elections official: Expect county results tonight

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — While local party officials do not expect to know tonight who has won the presidential election, Gregg County’s elections chief says she is confident residents will know what voters in the county decided.

“We will know who Gregg County voted for,” Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said Monday, adding that it will not be final until provisional and military ballots are counted. “I cannot speak for other areas — the rest of the country.”

She was not sure; however, when those results might be in.

