SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Both the Smith County Jail and Gregg County Jail reported new cases of COVID-19.
At the Smith County Jail, six inmates and seven officers have tested positive for the disease. There are an additional 89 inmates and seven officers under quarantine.
At the Gregg County Jail, two inmates and two officers have tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of cases at jails are not counted as part of a county's official count.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 34, 4 recoveries
- Angelina County - 79
- Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths
- Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries
- Cass County - 18, 14 recoveries
- Cherokee County - 17, 1 death
- Franklin County - 2
- Gregg County - 100, 44 recoveries, 2 death
- Harrison County - 146, 22 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Henderson County - 32
- Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries
- Houston County - 6, 4 recoveries
- Lamar County - 68, 1 death
- Marion County - 15, 1 recovery
- Morris County - 9, 2 recovery
- Nacogdoches County - 179, 39 recoveries, 8 deaths
- Panola County - 190, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
- Polk County - 30
- Rains County - 2
- Rusk County - 38, 15 recoveries, 1 death
- Sabine County - 1
- San Augustine County - 19, 1 death
- Shelby County - 120, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Smith County - 155, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
- Titus County - 20
- Trinity County - 9
- Upshur County - 15
- Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
- Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries
