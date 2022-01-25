x
Groundbreaking ceremony begins on 350-acre East Texas Regional Business Park

Following many months of planning and purchasing property, the dream of the new East Texas Regional Business Park is officially underway.
Credit: Courtesy - Henderson Economic Development Corp.
The Henderson Economic Development Corporation breaks ground on its new 350-acre East Texas Regional Business Park.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Henderson Economic Development Corporation had a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 350-acre East Texas Regional Business Park in Henderson.

Community & Economic Development Manager of East Texas Council of Governments, Chuck Vanderbilt, was at hand along with other officials.

Today marks a milestone in the journey. Following many months of planning and purchasing property, the dream of the new East Texas Regional Business Park became a reality after the HEDCO approved the final master plan for the project back in May.

Henderson has been an agricultural and industrial hub in East Texas for many years and will continue to grow with massive developments such as the new business park. The city currently has six million GDP of water currently available.

