Group gathers signatures to keep Confederate monument outside Gregg County Courthouse

A small group began collecting signatures Monday to save the Confederate monument outside the Gregg County Courthouse on Methvin Street in downtown Longview.

Bob Fredericks of Hallsville said he planned to present petitions containing more than 300 signatures to the staff of County Judge Bill Stoudt on Friday afternoon on the third floor of the courthouse.

The Gregg County Commissioners Court heard presentations June 29 mostly in opposition to removing the statue on the courthouse lawn but took no action, and the item is not on the agenda for Monday.