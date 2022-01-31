THAT'S SOME PIG: Groups trying to capture pig that's calling Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler home

This little piggy went to Rose Rudman...

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks & Recreation Dept. is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pig that's calling Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler home.

According to Parks & Rec., they've gotten calls about a "wild hog" in the area, however it's not a hog, but a friendly black pig!

"We are asking that you please do not harm it if you happen to meet it," Parks & Rec. said in a statement on Facebook. "Several groups are trying to catch it and looking for a good home for it."

City officials say the pig has become quite the celebrity and even poses for "PIGtures" with visitors.

