Local News

THAT'S SOME PIG: Groups trying to capture pig that's calling Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler home

This little piggy went to Rose Rudman...

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Parks & Recreation Dept. is asking the public to be on the lookout for a pig that's calling Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler home.

According to Parks & Rec., they've gotten calls about a "wild hog" in the area, however it's not a hog, but a friendly black pig!

"We are asking that you please do not harm it if you happen to meet it," Parks & Rec. said in a statement on Facebook. "Several groups are trying to catch it and looking for a good home for it."

City officials say the pig has become quite the celebrity and even poses for "PIGtures" with visitors.

If you see the pig, please be kind! And if you know of a good home for it, please get with Tyler Animal Control or other local animal rescues.

