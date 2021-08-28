Groveton ISD closes through Labor Day due to COVID-19 cases among staff, students

The ten-day closure will allow those infected the time to recover, as well as give the school time to "deep clean" the facilities.

GROVETON, Texas — Groveton ISD is the eighth school in East Texas to close its doors as COVID-19 cases sweep through the region.

The school district announced all campuses will be closed until September 7 to help control the spread of COVID-19 among its students and staff.

"During our first full week of instruction, GISD had only twelve students and two employees who tested positive for COVID-19," Jim Dillard, GISD Superintendent wrote in a release. "After our second week of instruction, the numbers of students and staff have increased by more than four times that amount."

Dillard also says that the number of COVID-19 cases meant it was in the best interest of health that the district made this decision.

The ten-day closure, Dillard writes, will allow those infected the time to recover, as well as give the school time to "deep clean" the facilities.

No remote instruction will be happening during this closure. Additionally, all extracurricular activities are canceled until September 6. No extra days will be needed to make up for this time.

"Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly but was made out of necessity to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, specifically within our school district and community," Dillard writes.