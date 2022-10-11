Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorses Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race

Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat.

TYLER, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has endorsed Jrmar Jefferson, the Democratic candidate running to represent East Texas in U.S. Congress.

"I’m honored and excited to have received an endorsement from Beto O'Rourke," Jefferson said on his Facebook page Tuesday. "Thankful that Texas has a gubernatorial candidate who cares about all Texans. Together, we will put forth popular, bipartisan solutions to the issues Texans face."