Man dies after being hit by car on Gulf Freeway, police say

Police said the man ran out in front of the woman’s vehicle and that she could not avoid hitting him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A mother driving with her five children hit a man who was running across the Gulf Freeway early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes near Woodridge.

Houston police said the man ran out in front of the woman’s vehicle and that she could not avoid hitting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dense fog overnight made it also difficult for the woman to avoid hitting the man, police said.