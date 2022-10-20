Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School

Officials determined that there was no weapon was on school property and no students were in danger, WISD said in the post.

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m.

School resource officers and administrators started investigating immediately. They determined that there was no weapon was on school property and no students were in danger, WISD said in the post.