Student, mother arrested in incident involving gun at Fort Worth ISD middle school, police say

The arrest happened at William Monnig Middle School on Tuesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A gun was confiscated at a middle school in Fort Worth on Tuesday, and one student and his mother have been arrested, officials said.

Fort Worth ISD officials said the incident happened at William Monning Middle School and that the campus was placed on "secure status due to reports of a possible threat."

According to the district, a safety resource officer responded, which led to a gun being confiscated. It's unclear if the gun was loaded.

A male student was arrested in connection to bringing the firearm to school. The district told Fort Worth police that when they contacted the student's mother about his arrest, she made a threat toward the school.

Fort Worth police said that as the student was being transported to the juvenile detention facility, the mother showed up to the middle school campus and she too was arrested by officers for making a terroristic threat.

Fort Worth police said its Fire Department Arson/Bomb Unit is handling the terroristic threat charge.

There were no injuries reported in either incident Tuesday, police said.