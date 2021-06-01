Considering buying a handgun? Here are gun safety, self-defense tips from experts

If you carry a gun or are considering it, here's how you can be prepared no matter what happens.

TYLER, Texas — Grief is still rippling through Smith County after losing the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in a shooting on Sunday morning.

If this tragedy has you considering carrying a gun, license to carry class instructor, David Barber, says that before you get a gun, think about your options.

Consider things such as if a gun is right for you or if you should be getting something like a stun gun or pocket knife instead.

“Pepper spray is my best. That’s the best option I think,” Barber said.

Once you’ve been through your options and decide you do want a gun, next is making sure you know how to use it.

“Remember, you're responsible for the bullet from the time it leaves your barrel to its greatest final destination,” Barber said.

Number one rule of thumb: Always treat the gun as if it’s loaded. Also, always keep it pointed in a safe direction.

“One of the things that I teach in the class is anytime you pick your handgun up, you want to pick it up the same way every time and you want your finger off of the trigger until you're actually on your target,” Barber said.

One more golden rule to keep in mind, if your gun is in your possession, even if it's in your car and you’re in a restaurant or at a friend’s, stay far away from alcohol.

“It’s a zero-tolerance. Legally, you lost all your rights, if you're drinking when you have your handgun with you,” he said.

Finally, if you catch yourself face-to-face with someone who is trying to disarm you, “they’re going to lunge towards you, you should use your arm and push the gun off so that you can maintain control of the situation,” Barber explained.