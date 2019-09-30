LUFKIN, Texas — A shooting on Sunday, September 28th in Lufkin sent a man to the hospital.

The incident happened on Paul Avenue near the intersection of Arena Street around 10:30 p.m. Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist, says officers established a perimeter and searched the area for suspects.

Limited details have been released about the Lufkin shooting. CBS19 is still waiting to learn more about the victim's condition and if any suspects were identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Paul Avenue is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.