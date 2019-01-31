TYLER, Texas — The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops ordered dioceses across the state to publicly release the names of priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse.

The lists brought to light the identities of clergy who never answered for their alleged crimes.

However, it also highlighted some who were prosecuted, but may have been forgotten over time.

Gustave DeJesus Cuello

In the mid-1990s, South American priest Rev. Gustavo DeJesus Cuello was serving Our Lady of Guadalupe on Old Omen Road in Tyler.

According to the Associated Press, Rev. Cuello was arrested in Smith County on April 12, 1997, for raping a female. Parishioners helped Cuello make bail and he was released on bond on April 14, 1997.

Cuello was indicted for the crime on July 17, 1997. Before his next court appearance, Cuello fled the country to Ecuador.

In 2003, based on information provided by the FBI in Tyler to Ecuadorian officials, Cuello was taken into custody in Guayaguil, Ecuador. He was brought back to Smith County to face a jury. He ended up pleading guilty to the offense and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Cuello was defrocked by the Vatican following his conviction.

Cuello, 55, is currently an inmate at the George Beto unit in Palestine. He is eligible for parole in 2033, when he will be 70-years-old.