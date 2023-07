Dr. Barbara Cordell wrote the book "My Gut Makes Alcohol” about her husband's battle with auto-brewery syndrome.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Barbara Cordell is married to a man who gets drunk without drinking.

How, you might ask, is that possible?

That was the same question friends, co-workers and medical professionals asked years ago. And that was among the many questions Cordell had of her husband, Joe Bartnik.