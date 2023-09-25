H-E-B employee accused of sending bomb threats, disturbing photos to coworkers

An arrest affidavit showed Maria Martinez, 20, is facing a charge of making terroristic threats.

SAN ANTONIO — A former H-E-B employee has been accused of sending bomb threats and graphic texts to coworkers.

The arrest documents state the text messages began on August 30. Messages were sent to multiple curbside employees at the Potranco Road H-E-B with explicit graphic photos of dead bodies. At that time, Martinez claimed she was also receiving the disturbing text messages.

Later, on Sept. 20, the curbside employees received messages saying a bomb would go off and included photos of the H-E-B location. The next day, the employees received more text messages stating: "Get ready to be raped and killed at work today... show up to work today, the bomb is ready."

Martinez was called in for questioning by the police, where authorities say she again claimed she was receiving the messages along with her coworkers.

More messages were sent to the employees over the following two days, including one on Sept. 22 that read, "You all better be here at H-E-B right now. You will all die. I hate you all."

Investigators say in the arrest documents that the messages were coming from TextNow, an online service that allows users to send text messages without being tied to a particular phone. Investigators traced the IP address of the accounts where the texts were tied to Martinez's home address, where police said she lived with her mother and father.