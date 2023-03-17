Habitat for Humanity of Smith County appoints new CEO

The nonprofit's search committee recommended Mary Alice Guidry and the board of directors approved Guidry as the local Habitat's new leader.

TYLER, Texas — Habitat for Humanity of Smith County has selected its next CEO to take over the role following Jack Wilson's retirement in June.

She will start the role with HFHSC in early July. According to the nonprofit, Guidry has served six years on the Habitat board and she is a licensed architect with nine years of experience as a senior project manager with Fitzpatrick Architects.

Wilson said in a statement he's excited to see the Smith County Habitat progress.

“It’s time for new blood and fresh ideas, and for us to reach other demographics,” he said. “I think Mary Alice’s community involvement will be a great asset for the affiliate, and her background in design, construction, and business is a good foundation to move our affiliate to another level.”

Guidry said she's a dreamer focused on possibilities of innovation and creativity.

"As a licensed architect, I’m educated in current design and construction trends, as well as sustainability and affordable housing issues. I think this knowledge, paired with my imaginative outlook, will be beneficial in HFHSC moving forward," Giuidry said. "My goal is for Smith County Habitat to set precedents in our programs, making affiliates nationwide seek out our team’s direction and expertise.”