x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Habitat’s Bags & Bling Bingo set July 25

The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s Bags & Bling Bingo event is happening on July 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity’s Bags & Bling Bingo event is happening on July 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

Bags & Bling Bingo features 10 games of bingo, with two prizes per game of jewelry and purses; a grand prize game with the prize being a Louis Vuitton purse; raffles; and complimentary dinner, wine and beer.

Tickets are $50 per general admission or $400 for a table of eight. You can also buy tickets for the Louis Vuitton game for $20 and raffle tickets for $5.

To read more from our news partners visit, Kilgore News Herald

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out