KILGORE, Texas — Oilfield services company Halliburton has laid off 233 employees at its Kilgore facility, according to an alert issued today by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The company since 2009 has had a service operation in Longview and a larger facility on FM 349 in Kilgore.

The company employees a total of about 500 people in Gregg County.

According to the Houston Chronicle, "the company is also the Kilgore service center and relocating operations to its field office in Bossier City, Louisiana, to better serve Haynesville Shale customers in both states."

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.

