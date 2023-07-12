HOLLY JOLLY CRUISE-MAS: Hallmark Channel to host first-ever Christmas Cruise

At the Hallmark Channel, it's Christmas all year long!

TYLER, Texas — It may only be July, but at the Hallmark Channel, it's Christmas all year long!

That's why they've created the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise setting sail Nov. 5-9, 2024, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas for the jolliest vacation ever!

"Pack your bags for the vacation of a lifetime as you experience the magic of a Hallmark Channel Christmas with your favorite Hallmark stars on the beautiful Norwegian Gem," the Hallmark Channel said. "Join us as we indulge in all our favorite Christmas traditions during this ultimate holiday at sea!"

There will be photo opportunities and panels with Hallmark Channel Christmas movie stars, wine tastings, crafting, cookie making, karaoke, contests and an exclusive Countdown to Christmas World Premiere of a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

"Every guest will have the opportunity to attend a screening of an all-new movie in our onboard theater before it airs on Hallmark Channel," the Hallmark Channel said.

Deposits start as lows as $100 per person through March 5, 2024.