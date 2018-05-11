TYLER — Amanda Mitchell loves Halloween.

After hearing about a friend's upset child that did not get to participate in trick or treating this year because of the rain, she decided to have a "Halloween do over."

"So the idea was I was just going to keep my decorations up cause they were soaked anyways. They had to dry out," Mitchell said. "I was just like bring him by Sunday and we'll have his own little trick or treating session for him."

Then Mitchell thought why just do it for one kid when there might be more that were unable to have a Halloween as well.

She posted to social media and received help for her event.

"I posted on Next Door App and had neighbors from the surrounding community bring candy by," Mitchell said.

Her own neighbors participated in the redo as well.

"Some of them are going to have candy as well to help out," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she's glad that kids were able to still have their Halloween even if it wasn't on the actual holiday.

© 2018 KYTX