TYLER — If you're looking for somewhere to take the kiddos this spooky season, look no further than your own backyard!

East Texas is FULL of fun events the whole family can enjoy this Halloween!:

Kids Trick or Treat on the Farm! – YesterLand Farm (Canton)

10/26-28 6 p.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. (respectively)

Kids Trick or Treating around the farm!

Dress up in your best Halloween get-up, but please no masks!

Kids scavenger hunt with clues leading to several Trick or Treating checkpoints

Think or Treat – Longview World of Wonders

Sat. 10/27 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Pumpkin decorating *ALL DAY*

Halloween Science 11AM, 2PM and 4PM

oozing jack-o-lanterns, Frankenstein snot and living goop...

Wear your costume + participate in a scavenger hunt and get a treat

all events included with admission - $8 person

all events FREE for Members

Trunk or Treat – Newgate Mission (Longview)

Sat. 10/27 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

N umerous decorated vehicles, candy, food, drinks and the Longview Fire Department present

Movies in the Park: Hotel Transylvania 3 – Miracle League Baseball Field, Longview

Sat. 10/27 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Gates will open at 6: 30pm .

30pm Snacks and refreshments will be included in admission price

Tickets are $5 per person (CASH ONLY) 3 and under FREE!

Witch Way to Candy? – Longview Mall

Wed. 10/31 6 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Haunted house selfie station, free bounce house, and Trick-or-Treating

unted house selfie station, free bounce house, and Trick-or-Treating Masks may only be worn by children 12 and under.

Candy is reserved for children 12 and under.

Halloween Bash – Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat (Longview)

Wed. 10/31 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Tons of trick or treating, candy, games, a kid-friendly haunted attraction

ons of trick or treating, candy, games, a kid-friendly haunted attraction COSTUME CONTEST with great GRAND PRIZES!!

FREE

Pumpkin Patch Express- Texas State Railroad Depot.

Sat. 10/27, Sun 10/28 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Interactive games, prizes, tricks and treats!

nteractive games, prizes, tricks and treats! Ride aboard the historic rails from the Rusk depot to Texas State Railroad’s Pumpkin Patch.

The 90-minute layover at the Pumpkin Patch includes hayrides, spooky tunes and other seasonal music

Bounce house and trick-or-treating on our very own “Trick or Treat Street.”

Every child can pick out his or her own pumpkin to take home for jack-o-lantern creating

Lunch items are available for purchase. ”

Trunk or Treat with True Vine! – True Vine in Tyler

Sat. 10/27 5 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Classic cars from around Tyler and East Texas fill their trunks with all the best candy Halloween has to offer

Two costume contests: Best kids costume and Best dog costume.

Halloween activities and games out

Sola Bread Pizza and plenty of beers

Boo at the Zoo – Caldwell Zoo

Saturday and Sunday (10/27 and 28)

Starting at 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Trick or treat stations, bounce houses, and keeper talks all included with admission

Costume contest

Pumpkin Painting – Fresh by Brookshires

Sunday 10/28 at 3 p.m.

Pumpkins and decorations will be provided

$5 per child.

Trunk or Treat- Central Baptist Church in Tyler

Sunday 10/28 6-8 p.m.

“Trunk or Treat is a FREE family event that features car loads of candy and fun! So come dressed in your favorite Halloween get-up and join us for an awesome time. This year we will be featuring bounce houses & food trunks so bring money for dinner.”

Prowl-O-Ween- Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

Sat. 10/27 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Enrichment times for our cats, special guests, and activities.

nrichment times for our cats, special guests, and activities. Costumes are encouraged, but not required

Each person who brings a pumpkin of any size gets half off admission

“Frankentenial” – Tyler Public Library

Saturday 10/27 2-4 p.m.

Celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein

elebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein Fun activities for kids out on the patio

Trunk or Treat – Pollard UMC (Tyler)

Sunday 10/28 4-6p.m

candy, games, door prizes, plenty of photo opportunities

Truth and Treats Night – First Baptist Church, Whitehouse TX

Wednesday 10/31 6p.m- 9 p.m.

booth with games, candy and information about the church

Trick or Treats Trail – Whitehouse High School

Tuesday 10/30 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

games, face painting and more!

