The residential house fire occurred around 7 a.m. on June 14 in Hallsville.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The Hallsville Fire Department responded to a residential house fire around 7 a.m. on June 14.

Officials were dispatched to 209 Longmont in Hallsville. Upon arrival, units found a house burning with smoke emitting through the roof.

The fire was promptly extinguished with no reported injuries.