May marks 29 years since Kimberly Norwood went missing in Hallsville.

She was just 12 years old at the time, today she would be 40.

In May of 1989, Kim was walking home with friends.

They split up, and that was the last anyone ever saw of her, according to the Marshall News Messenger.

Today, all these years later for the anniversary of her disappearance, her family held a balloon release in hopes of finding someone with new information.

Her parents, Janice and Bobby Norwood, have never given up hope on finding their little girl.

"It still doesn't sound real to say 29 years," Janice Norwood said.

She remains confident that it is not if they find Kim, but when.

"She's got nieces and nephews and a great niece, you know, she has no idea.," Norwood said. "So we are looking for a fantastic reunion when she comes back."

Sunday afternoon, balloons with Kim's picture and information were sent into the sky, in hopes of reaching someone, somewhere who can help them.

"We just can't wait to start getting some results from them, that will just be so awesome," Norwood said.

Results have been hard to come by in this case.

Tom McCool, the Sheriff of Harrison Co. told CNN in 2010 that no legitimate suspects have ever emerged in the case.

Still, people surrounding the Norwoods will keep looking, no matter what.

Tammy Morton is a Relay for Life teammate with Janice.

She said the theme of their team is hope, and that's something they hold onto for Kimberly.

"As long as there's breath, don't give up. Always have hope," Morton said.

And authorities echo that hope.

Jay Webb with the Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office told the Houston News Chronicle that nothing short of finding Kimberly would end their investigation.

And Kim's parents won't stop until she's found.

"We've got to kind of go back to the beginning. And talk to people who maybe saw something or heard something and they don't even realize it," Norwood said.

Kimberly's case is also being handled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have any information about Kim, you can call the Harrison Co. Sheriff's Office.

