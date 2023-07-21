Hallsville honors volunteers who served food during power outages

The Hallsville City Council honored a group of 16 volunteers who served many people during the county’s most recent power outage.

MARSHALL, Texas — The catastrophic storm that swept through the city in June and caused serious damage to numerous power systems, leaving residents without lights, air conditioning or food, may have spawned a new citizen aid group in Hallsville.

The Hallsville City Council honored a group of 16 volunteers who served many people during the county’s most recent power outage. The 16 women involved in this endeavor are requesting to formally form a group so that they may be prepared for any future power outages or other emergencies. The Hallsville City Council is prepared to look into ways to make that happen, Hallsville Mayor Jesse Casey said.

“I wanted to just show our appreciation,” said Casey. “You’re the kind of folks that make this community, not just within the city limits, but this whole Hallsville community, such a wonderful place to live.”