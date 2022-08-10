x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hallsville ISD approves 10 percent raises for all staff to counter inflation

All of the district’s about 760 employees received a 10 percent raise, which will be applied on their fall paychecks.

More Videos

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD trustees recently approved one of the largest pay increases for staff in recent history with a 10 percent raise for all district staff.

All of the district’s about 760 employees received a 10 percent raise, which will be applied on their fall paychecks. The district trustees approved the raises for all staff and teachers at the last July board meeting, Hallsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said Monday.

“We hadn’t given raises since 2020 and due to the rising costs from inflation, we wanted to do the right thing to help meet those needs,” Brown said.

Read more from our news partners, the Marshall News-Messenger

RELATED: Inflation drops to 8.5%, prices remain high in US stores

RELATED: Wiley College gives employees bonuses to help with rising gas, food costs

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out