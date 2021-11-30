PURPLE FOR DAISY: Hallsville ISD honors student killed in hunting accident by wearing her favorite color

Daisy Grace Lynn George was killed when she was accidentally shot by her father while hunting.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD is honoring the life and legacy of a junior high student who was tragically killed in a hunting accident over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the district, students and staff are encouraged to wear the color purple in remembrance of 11-year-old Daisy Grace Lynn George.

“Her favorite color being purple, and just seeing the purple that showed up on campus has been amazing," said Hallsville Junior High Asst. Principal Melissa Torrence. "Just absolutely amazing."

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, around 5:15 p.m., on Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a hunting accident involving an child.

The sheriff's office says further calls determined a man accidentally shot his daughter, identified as Daisy, at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey roads in Hallsville with a 30-30 rifle.

Officials say the rifle was lying on a seat in the vehicle and when Daisy's father went to clear the hammer, thinking the gun was unloaded, the rifle went off, shooting the child.

When officials arrived on scene, they found Daisy with life-threatening injuries. EMS care flight was requested, but all emergency helicopters were grounded in the region due to inclement weather.

Daisy was then rushed to a Longview hospital where she died.

Officials in the school district took swift action to provide grief counselors to help those affected by the tragedy.

“As soon as we heard about it, our district administration came together and started putting a plan in place to prepare for Monday morning,” said Hallsville Junior High Principal Clayton Farrell. "[We had] counselors not only on this campus, but throughout the district.”

Daisy was more than just a student at Hallsville Junior High. Faculty who personally knew Daisy would describe her using three words.

“Sweet, quiet, and caring," said Torrence. "She means a lot to our community and is a great deal to our school and our students and teachers here. "She did what she needed to do at school and represented Hallsville well.”

As the school district tries to move forward, Hallsville ISD sends their love, prayers and support to the family in mourning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hallsville family at this time Daisy was a sweet girl," said Farrell. "She’ll be missed but she won’t be forgotten."