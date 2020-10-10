Hallsville ISD joins growing list of districts to end remote learning

All students need to be on campus starting Nov. 3.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD on Friday joined a growing list of school districts in the region to announce it would discontinue remote learning and require all students to attend in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Jeff Collum said in a statement to parents that district administrators determined virtual instruction had not been successful for most students based on a review of performance in the first grading period. He also said the added burden for teachers to provide dual instruction was unsustainable.

Texas school districts can choose to offer remote learning options to students who wish to stay home during the pandemic.