Hallsville ISD student's first day ends in ER after heat stroke symptoms on bus

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A Hallsville ISD student’s first day of school ended in the emergency room on Thursday after she got overheated on a school bus that didn’t have air conditioning.

Hallsville High School freshman Abigail Benson remained unwell on Tuesday after having left her first day of school at Hallsville ISD on Thursday in an ambulance due to heat exhaustion and possible heat stroke.

Abigail’s mother, Susan Benson, addressed district trustees about her daughter’s incident in an emotional public comment speech on Monday.