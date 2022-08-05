Hallsville ISD to no longer provide free meals for all students

Three other districts in East Texas, Spring Hill, Bullard and Lindale ISDs, have also announced free meals for all students will be ending this year.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver.

The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal application during the 2022-23 school year.

Families can fill out an online meal application to see if they qualify. These applications can be filled out at mealappnow.com/manhal, or on the HISD website, according to the school.

Those who have received a notification saying they're prequalified do not need to submit an application.

Hallsville ISD meal prices are:

Students:

Breakfast - PK-12 : $1.50

Lunch - PK-8: $3, 9-12: $3.25

Employees:

Breakfast: $2.50

Lunch: $4.15

Visitors:

Breakfast: $2.50

Lunch: $4.15

Frankston ISD will continue to offer free breakfast but the district will charge for student lunches.