Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22

LONGVIEW, Texas — Hallsville ISD on Friday became the first district in the area to vote to remove its mask mandate, with that policy set to go into effect March 22.

Gov. Greg Abbott removed the state's mask mandate beginning Wednesday. The Texas Education Agency then released guidelines that local school boards would have control over deciding if face coverings would be worn on their campuses.

Hallsville ISD trustees voted 5-2 to end the district's mask mandate.