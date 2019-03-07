HALLSVILLE, Texas — The Hallsville Baseball Association board has teamed up with Hallsville Movie in the Park to host a celebration of life and fundraiser in memory of a Longview youth pastor who died last week.

A July Fourth benefit will be held Thursday at the Hallsville Baseball Association Complex honoring the memory of Longview Missionary Baptist Church Youth Pastor Ryan Johns Carlisle, 37, who died Thursday at a Longview gym.

Proceeds will benefit Carlisle’s family: wife, Bridgit, daughter, Ava, and son, Max.

