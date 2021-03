Kevin Fernandez was arrested Tuesday by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A Hallsville man has been arrested in the sexual assault of a juvenile, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Fernandez, 39, was arrested Tuesday after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance in locating a runaway female from Spring.

Deputies were given an address in the Hallsville area after receiving a tip about the runaway’s possible location.